Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 522,545 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.02, a current ratio of 24.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Almaden Minerals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,466,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 245,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

