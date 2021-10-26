Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.58

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.58 and traded as low as $15.31. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 14,032 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

In other Bank of the James Financial Group news, Director Watt R. Foster, Jr. bought 12,100 shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 12,279 shares of company stock valued at $172,116 over the last 90 days. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOTJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 729.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 91,483 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 175,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 232,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 29,816 shares in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.