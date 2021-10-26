Newmont (NGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (TSE:NGT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Newmont to post earnings of C$1.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$71.73 on Tuesday. Newmont has a one year low of C$66.85 and a one year high of C$90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.53.

NGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 13th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.97.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

