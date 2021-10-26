Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. On average, analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MMP opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.19.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

