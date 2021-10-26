Noble Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Noble Financial currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.43.

PDSB opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 2.63.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

