FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

BHLB stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 341,909 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $6,449,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after buying an additional 220,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 373.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 213,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,639,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at $183,349.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

