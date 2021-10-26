Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.08. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

Shares of CP opened at $75.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18,586.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after buying an additional 93,862 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

