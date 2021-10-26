FY2021 Earnings Estimate for City Holding Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of City in a research note issued on Friday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.23. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for City’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 35.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

CHCO stock opened at $80.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.49. City has a 52-week low of $57.09 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $86,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in City by 36.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in City by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in City in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its position in City by 13.2% in the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

