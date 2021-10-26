Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLMN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

