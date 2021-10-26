Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.63.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $63.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.44. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

