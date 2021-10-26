FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Equifax Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Equifax in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $7.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.63.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $274.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.93. Equifax has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $279.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,722,000 after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 12.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Equifax by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,695,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

