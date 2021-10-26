Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Genuine Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

GPC opened at $133.54 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $137.15. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.9% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 59,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

