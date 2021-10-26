FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Horizon Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Horizon in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

FHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Horizon by 178.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211,541 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3,209.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,202 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $33,045,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Horizon by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

