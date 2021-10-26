Critical Survey: Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) versus Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) and Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Burford Capital and Owl Rock Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burford Capital $356.97 million 6.82 $170.86 million $0.78 14.24 Owl Rock Capital $803.29 million 7.08 $517.46 million $1.33 10.91

Owl Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Burford Capital. Owl Rock Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burford Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Burford Capital and Owl Rock Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burford Capital N/A N/A N/A Owl Rock Capital 80.18% 8.04% 4.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Burford Capital and Owl Rock Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burford Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 Owl Rock Capital 0 0 7 0 3.00

Burford Capital currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.01%. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.07%. Given Burford Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than Owl Rock Capital.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats Burford Capital on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage. The Asset Management segment manages eight investment finds and resulting fee stream, as well as managing the funds that hold assets originated by its post-settlement finance activity. The Services and Other Corporates segment covers fees generated for services provided by its asset recovery, legal risk management, and corporate financial activity. The company was founded by Christopher P. Bogart, Elizabeth O’Connell and Jonathan T. Molot on September 11, 2009 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, Guernsey.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials. it provides financing in the form of senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and a lesser extent, equity-related securities and warrants for growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, re-financings and recapitalizations. Its investment size ranging from $20 to $250 million and it also acts as a lead investor.

