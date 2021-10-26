Critical Review: Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) versus Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Stifel Financial and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel Financial 16.07% 19.48% 2.65% Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A

83.4% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stifel Financial and Robinhood Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel Financial 1 3 2 0 2.17 Robinhood Markets 1 5 7 0 2.46

Stifel Financial presently has a consensus price target of $70.73, suggesting a potential downside of 8.92%. Robinhood Markets has a consensus price target of $53.53, suggesting a potential upside of 37.22%. Given Robinhood Markets’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Stifel Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stifel Financial and Robinhood Markets’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel Financial $3.75 billion 2.17 $503.47 million N/A N/A Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 34.80 $7.45 million N/A N/A

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats Robinhood Markets on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients. The Institutional Group segment involves in research, equity and fixed income institutional sales and trading, investment banking, public finance and syndicate. The Other segment interest income from stock borrowing activities, unallocated interest expense, interest income and gains and losses from investments held. The company was founded in1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

