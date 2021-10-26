AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Financial Contrast

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial -0.04% 3.47% 2.53% Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Bridge Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial $432.08 million 4.41 -$7.81 million $0.40 64.70 Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 1.99 $146.92 million N/A N/A

Bridge Investment Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AssetMark Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AssetMark Financial and Bridge Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial 0 1 0 1 3.00 Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.38%. Bridge Investment Group has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.53%. Given AssetMark Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Bridge Investment Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AssetMark Financial beats Bridge Investment Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.