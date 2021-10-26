Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $344.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total value of $513,919.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $321.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

