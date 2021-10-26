Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $344.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $210,874,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after acquiring an additional 345,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $321.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.09. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.