Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.62

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.62 and traded as high as C$34.12. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$33.76, with a volume of 209,825 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.62.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$979.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2.3699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total value of C$395,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,474,645. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total transaction of C$111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$351,043.84. Insiders have sold a total of 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186 over the last three months.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

