Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.18

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.18 and traded as high as C$11.02. Enerflex shares last traded at C$10.94, with a volume of 176,918 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$981.09 million and a PE ratio of 19.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.18.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$226.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

