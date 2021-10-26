Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. On average, analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRKL opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Brookline Bancorp worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

