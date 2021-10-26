Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.65

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.65 and traded as high as $14.02. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 92,362 shares changing hands.

ASPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $217.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,758,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

