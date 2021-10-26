Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.96

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.96 and traded as high as $4.07. Lument Finance Trust shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 23,595 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a market cap of $100.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFT. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 142,812 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 6,474.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 73,617 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.