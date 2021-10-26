CACI International (CACI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect CACI International to post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter. CACI International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $18.000-$18.830 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, analysts expect CACI International to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CACI opened at $284.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.07 and a 200-day moving average of $259.41. CACI International has a 52 week low of $198.46 and a 52 week high of $288.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.29.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

