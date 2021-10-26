West Bancorporation (WTBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $509.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,362.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,007. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,389 shares of company stock worth $161,037. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in West Bancorporation stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of West Bancorporation at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

