Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OTGLY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CD Projekt from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. VTB Capital downgraded CD Projekt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CD Projekt from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $13.19.

OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $11.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

