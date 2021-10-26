10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TXG. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.50.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $168.75 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.82 and its 200-day moving average is $174.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $2,826,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $54,543.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,126,802. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after acquiring an additional 551,232 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after acquiring an additional 511,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,479,000 after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,033,000 after purchasing an additional 795,916 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

