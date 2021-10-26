Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Increased to Buy at ING Group

ING Group upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE:EURN opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Euronav will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Euronav by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

