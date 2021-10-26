BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BiomX Ltd is a clinical stage microbiome company. It engages in developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria which affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC and cancer. BiomX Ltd, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

PHGE has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on BiomX from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BiomX from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th.

PHGE opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BiomX will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon bought 25,000 shares of BiomX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Marie Sullivan bought 12,500 shares of BiomX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $165,000 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of BiomX at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

