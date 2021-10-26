Sensata Technologies Holding plc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sensata Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

NYSE:ST opened at $56.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 259,937 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,650,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

