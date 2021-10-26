FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Robert Half International Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Robert Half International in a research note issued on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $5.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $112.53 on Monday. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.90.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after buying an additional 222,067 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,791,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,610,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,984,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,528,000 after acquiring an additional 64,259 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

