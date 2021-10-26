FY2021 EPS Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Raised by Analyst

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $9.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LSTR. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $174.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $122.63 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average of $163.35.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

