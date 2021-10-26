Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $169.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The firm has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

