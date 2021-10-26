BWS Financial Comments on Iridium Communications Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

IRDM opened at $40.78 on Monday. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,042 shares of company stock worth $3,582,816 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,568,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,037,000 after purchasing an additional 110,102 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

