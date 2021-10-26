FY2021 EPS Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Lifted by Analyst

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for ONEOK in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.23. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $65.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $66.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

