Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

ALTM opened at $61.58 on Friday. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 3.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 284.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 11.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.