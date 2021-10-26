Relx (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 2,400 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on Relx (LON:REL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REL. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,540 ($33.19) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,281.64 ($29.81).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,227 ($29.10) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The firm has a market cap of £43.08 billion and a PE ratio of 32.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,176.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,023.36. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,274 ($29.71).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.68%.

In other Relx news, insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of Relx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

