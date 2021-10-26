British Land (LON:BLND) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British Land to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 618 ($8.07) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 497.57 ($6.50).

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 484.90 ($6.34) on Friday. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 336.30 ($4.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The firm has a market cap of £4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 514.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 513.63.

In other British Land news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81). Also, insider Mark Aedy bought 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,206.08 ($5,495.27).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

