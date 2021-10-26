Barclays Cuts Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to GBX 8,910

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 8,930 ($116.67) to GBX 8,910 ($116.41) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JET. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,145 ($119.48) to GBX 8,448 ($110.37) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,109.82 ($119.02).

Shares of JET opened at GBX 5,619 ($73.41) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,222.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,534.64. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 5,202 ($67.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,392 ($122.71). The firm has a market cap of £11.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

