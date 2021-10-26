Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average of $81.29. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

