Critical Analysis: Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) & Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Eargo alerts:

This table compares Eargo and Conformis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87% Conformis 13.33% 22.58% 11.78%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Eargo and Conformis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 1 2 1 0 2.00 Conformis 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eargo currently has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 147.49%. Conformis has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 87.50%. Given Eargo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than Conformis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eargo and Conformis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million 4.89 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -2.27 Conformis $68.76 million 3.25 -$24.29 million ($0.34) -3.53

Conformis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eargo. Conformis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eargo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Conformis shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Eargo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Conformis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Conformis beats Eargo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal. The company was founded by Philipp Lang in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.