Critical Contrast: Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Nexters alerts:

65.8% of Nexters shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perficient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nexters and Perficient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexters N/A N/A N/A Perficient 6.64% 20.43% 10.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nexters and Perficient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A Perficient 0 1 4 0 2.80

Perficient has a consensus price target of $134.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.77%. Given Perficient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perficient is more favorable than Nexters.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexters and Perficient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexters N/A N/A -$2.98 million N/A N/A Perficient $612.13 million 6.71 $30.18 million $2.04 61.13

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than Nexters.

Summary

Perficient beats Nexters on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexters Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.