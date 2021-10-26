Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several analysts have commented on RDUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Radius Health from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 82.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 107,692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period.

RDUS stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

