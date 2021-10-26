Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.
Several analysts have commented on RDUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Radius Health from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.
In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
RDUS stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.
Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Radius Health Company Profile
Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.
