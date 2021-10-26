TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 2.01. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.13.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $138,250.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock valued at $596,291. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $192,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 120.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

