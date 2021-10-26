Graco (NYSE:GGG) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Graco (NYSE:GGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.
Shares of GGG stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. Graco has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47.
In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Graco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Graco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Graco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Graco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.
Graco Company Profile
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.
