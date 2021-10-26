Graco (NYSE:GGG) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Graco (NYSE:GGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. Graco has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Graco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Graco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Graco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Graco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

