Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $22.39 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,647.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 53.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 191,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 66,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $2,246,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

