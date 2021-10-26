Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $147.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.60.

Shares of PAC opened at $127.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $134.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.71.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $244.49 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $3.4886 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

