Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Raised to C$284.00 at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$260.00 to C$284.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.22.

Shares of BYDGF opened at $205.00 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $142.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.79.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

