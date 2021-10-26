Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Downgraded to “Hold” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$13.25.

AGI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$14.25 target price on Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.73.

AGI stock opened at C$10.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.49.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$239.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$269.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.6593367 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.86%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

