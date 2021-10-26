Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGGSF opened at $40.00 on Friday. Greggs has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

